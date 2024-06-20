Who is in Celebrity MasterChef 2024? Cast line-up revealed and when can you watch it on BBC?
Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be putting the 20 celebrities through their paces over six weeks as they compete to be crowned the champion of the celeb version of the BBC show.
The series, which follows the 20th season of MasterChef earlier this year, will kick off with four weeks of three episodes, as we watch our contestants put their skills to the test, before the most talented stars progress to the final stage of the competition.
Famous faces taking part include a Geordie Shore star, soap actor, Steps singer and a cast member from The Traitors. Here is everything you need to know about who is in the Celebrity MasterChef 2024 line-up.
Who is in the Celebrity MasterChef 2024 line-up?
Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, soap actress Danielle Harold and Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins will be joining the cast of Celebrity MasterChef. They will join Diane Carson from The Traitors, Love Island star Chloe Burrows, model and TV personality Christine McGuinness, This Morning’s Craig Doyle and Sugababes singer Mutya Buena.
Also making the line-up is make-up artist and TV judge Dominic Skinner, BBC Radio 2 presenter OJ Borg, Criminal: UK star Rochenda Sandall, Strictly Come Dancing professional and 2023 winner Vito Coppola and Team GB sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.
Comedian Jamie MacDonald, The X Factor star Jake Quickenden, broadcaster Edith Bowman, Emma Thynn Marchioness of Bath, comedian Eshaan Akbar, radio presenter Snoochie Shy and The Football Factory actor Tamer Hassan giving us an even 20.
What can we expect from Celebrity MasterChef 2024?
Katie Attwood, MasterChef series editor, teased what fans can expect from the series this summer. Attwood said: “Celebrity MasterChef fans are in for a treat this summer – with a top line-up of celebrities and the ever-thrilling John and Gregg on judging duty. These stars will need to pull out all the stops this year as we’re really testing their mettle. It’s one you won’t want to miss!”
Whilst Sarah Clay, commissioning editor for the BBC, said: “The standard of this competition gets higher every year, so expect lots of laughs and some fierce rivalry as we’re set for some of the hardest challenges yet. These celebs are a brave brunch and are taking us on a brilliant ride – all in the trusty hands of our distinguished Judges, John and Gregg.”
Who won Celebrity MasterChef last year?
The winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2023 was Welsh singer Wynne Evans, past winners have included TV and radio presenter Lisa Snowdon, Olympian Greg Rutherford, former The Pussycat Dolls member Kimberly Wyatt and EastEnder’s star John Partridge.
When can I watch Celebrity MasterChef 2024?
The release date for Celebrity MasterChef 2024 has not yet been confirmed, but it’s expected the series will air during the summer.
