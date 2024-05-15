MasterChef fans in shock as voiceover star’s face revealed on 20th anniversary show

Fans were shocked when they discovered what the voice of the show India Fisher looks like when she appeared on the 20th anniversary MasterChef show.

I was amongst the MasterChef fans who was able to see what the voice of the show looks like in last night’s special episode to mark the BBC show’s 20th anniversary. In the semi-final, the eight contestants had to cook a three-course dinner inspired by past winners for 70 guests,

Amongst the 70 guests were past winners, judges, Michelin star chefs and one familiar voice, but not a familiar face! It was none other than MasterChef voiceover star India Fisher who said: “I vowed I wouldn’t do this, but I’ll read the menu out loud.”

India Fisher then read out loud one of the main courses which was pan-fried scallop grilled red mullet, smoked cauliflower puree, straw potatoes with vinegar powder, fennel and gherkin pickle, scallop coral cracker. After reading out the main course, India added that it “Sounds delicious!”

Fans were in shock at finally being able to see what Masterchef voiceover star India Fisher looks like and took to X to share their thoughts. One said: “The voice of #MasterChef has a face!!! #MasterChefUK,” whilst another said: “Glad the #MasterChef voiceover got invited to the semi-final 20th anniversary meal. Odd to see her face. Had to rewind when I heard her reading the menu and was like, "hold on a minute I know that voice.”

Although the eight semi-finalists were under a lot of pressure, and despite the ice-cream breaking down and a few other minor hitches, the contestants managed to present the meal to their guests and received a standing ovation for it. John Torode said of the event: “What an extraordinary start to the semi-final.” He also added that “I’ve gotta say that I think our eight are absolutely magical.”