BBC MasterChef in chaos after contestant forced to leave after gruesome incident

BBC MasterChef was thrown into chaos after a contestant was forced to leave after a gruesome incident. Only minutes into the show, Charlotte was rushed out of the kitchen to seek medical attention after slicing her finger off.

Vegan home cook Charlotte was told by MasterChef host Gregg Wallace that the dish she was preparing sounded ‘exciting’ and Charlotte said that “Vegan food isn’t all about hemp seeds and chickpeas.”

Charlotte was heard saying, "I need to go as fast as I can do all the stuff I need to,” as she was seen making dumplings.” However, she was soon asking for a plaster after cutting her finger. TV chef and host John Torode rushed over to her and said: "I'm sorry to say this, but you've actually cut the top of your finger off.”

John Torode pointed to the chopping board where the missing part of her finger was and revealed to camera that “Sadly Charlotte has cut herself and she's had to leave the MasterChef kitchen for medical attention so she won't be finishing off her dish."

Following the gruesome incident, fans were quick to share their thoughts on X and one said: “MasterChef. Just enjoying homemade shortbread, when they showed that woman’s top of her finger still on the knife! My shortbread nearly came back up,” whilst another commented that “Do we really need to see the blood and the sliced finger… ~MasterChef.”

In October 2023 a chef on MasterChef: The Professionals was forced to quit after suffering facial burns during a challenge. Brazilian chef Christina had to leave the competition after a blender with hot liquid exploded over her face.