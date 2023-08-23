Gregg Wallace stood down as host of the hit show in March after reports of a controversial incident on set

Paddy McGuiness will now be giving viewers a peak behind the curtain of the UK's best-known brands following Wallace's departure from the series, which he announced in March. McGuinness will join Wallace's former co-host, Cherry Healey, for the ninth series of the show due to be released in 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wallace, 58, announced his departure amid reports in The Times that an incident involving the host had occurred while on set at the Nestlé factory in Yorkshire at the beginning of the year. A source close to production told the newspaper: “He was rude towards staff and continued to talk in a derogatory manner, especially to women.”

According to The Times, a complaint had been lodged with Voltage TV, the show's production company, in which Wallace was asked to moderate his language in the future. His alleged comments were not sexual in nature but he was alleged to have made comments about the weight of some female staff members at the Yorkshire-based factory.

Wallace denied these claims however, stating that his stepping down was to spend more time with his young son, who has severe autism. When asked about the claim during an interview with Good Morning Britain, the Masterchef star admitted that there had been an "issue" on set but that reports of inappropriate comments were untrue.

He said: “The reporting isn’t accurate. There was an issue and I thought that was the perfect time to come out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There was an issue; I don’t want to discuss what the issue was. But I thought it was a good time – Mum needs help with Sid at home – I thought it was a good time to give something up.”

In a statement announcing his departure as host, Wallace said: “As viewers know, to say I find the inside of factories fascinating is an understatement. I’ve never failed to be amazed by the scale of production, whether it’s conveyor belts full of tiny sweets or a double decker bus rolling out of the factory for the very first time.