Everything you need to know about The Woman in the Wall ahead of its BBC One release this August

The Woman in the Wall, a new psychological thriller starring Ruth Wilson, is coming to BBC One later this month.

The series, which also stars Daryl McCormack, charts the story of the Magdalene Laundries, described by some as one of Ireland’s most shocking scandals.

What is it about?

The official BBC One synopsis explains that “Lorna Brady is a woman from the small, fictional Irish town of Kilkinure who wakes one morning to find a corpse in her house. Chillingly, Lorna has no idea who the dead woman is, or if she herself might be responsible for the apparent murder. That’s because Lorna has long suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking ever since she was ripped from her life at the age of 15 and incarcerated in a convent. There, Lorna gave birth to her daughter Agnes, who was cruelly taken from her and whose fate Lorna has never known.”

“Unluckily for Lorna, Detective Colman Akande is now also on her tail, for a crime seemingly unrelated to the body she has discovered in her house. The ambitious Colman quickly rose through the ranks of the Garda Síochána thanks to his natural aptitude. His scathing wit hides a quiet sadness, and when he meets Lorna Brady, he finds himself forced to confront his own haunting secrets.”

“As Colman searches for a murderer and Lorna searches for her daughter, their paths collide in ways they could never have anticipated. Lorna’s search for Agnes will take her deep into her own past and to the heart of Kilkinure’s darkest secrets, as she and Colman seek the answers they each so desperately need.”

Who stars in The Woman in the Wall?

Ruth Wilson as Lorna Brady in The Woman in the Wall, holding an axe (Credit: BBC/Motive Pictures/Chris Barr)

Ruth Wilson plays Lorna Brady, an Irish woman who finds a corpse in her home. Wilson is perhaps best known for playing Alice Morgan in Luther, but you’ll likely also recognise her from roles in His Dark Materials, Mrs Wilson, and The Affair.

Daryl McCormack plays Colman Akande, a detective investigating Lorna. McCormack received much acclaim last year for performances in the Sharon Horgan drama Bad Sisters and the Emma Thompson film Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. You might also recognise him from a supporting role in Peaky Blinders.

Who writes and directs the series?

The Woman in the Wall was created by Joe Murtagh, who wrote every episode. Murtagh is best known for his work on the films Calm with Horses and American Animals, but he’s also written episodes of the television series Gangs of London and Origin.

The series is directed by Harry Wootliff (True Things, Only You) and Rachna Suri (The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself).

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch The Woman in the Wall?

At the moment, The Woman in the Wall doesn’t have an official release date, though we do know to expect to see the series on our screens in August.

When it does arrive, you can expect it’ll have the now-typical release format, in which you’ll be able to stream every episode on BBC iPlayer as soon as the series has debuted on BBC One.

In the US and other international territories, the series will be available to watch on Paramount+ (marking the second such BBC/Paramount+ coproduction, after The Gold earlier this year).

How many episodes are there?

The Woman in the Wall is a six-part drama, with each episode running to around an hour long.

Why should I watch The Woman in the Wall?