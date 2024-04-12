Gregg Wallace has lost five stone - but says fad diets aren’t the way to go. (Picture: Global/PA)

MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace has undergone an incredible transformation after losing five stone in weight.

The 59-year-old television presenter was motivated to take action following a dire warning from his doctor in 2017, who cautioned him that he was at risk of a heart attack if he didn't shed some weight.

In a statement shared on social media, Gregg proudly announced his achievement and delivered an encouraging message to his supporters. He said: "You know you can lose weight, don't you? You can. And it doesn't have to be uncomfortable. You don't have to be hungry. I lost five stone. I am not strong-willed, and I am not particularly clever. If I can do it, you can do it."

At his heaviest, the 5ft 8in star weighed in at 16st 7lb, as per reports from the Express. So, what's the key to his sustainable weight loss? According to Gregg, it's not about adhering to a specific diet plan.

He said: "Seriously, for people, I don't believe in diets. I don't believe in adopting something you can't maintain. I don't believe in starving yourself intermittently. What I do believe in is taking positive steps towards a healthier lifestyle gradually, thereby transitioning into a sustainable routine.

"Listen closely to this, you don't have to endure discomfort and hunger to shed weight."

