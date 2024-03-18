Simon Rimmer is the host of Sunday Brunch. (Picture: John Phillips/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

TV chef Simon Rimmer has been left feeling "extremely sore" after a cyst removal prompted vocal cord surgery.

The popular host of Sunday Brunch has kept his fans informed about his recovery journey post-surgery. Observant viewers had noticed a raspier tone in Simon's voice, raising concerns about his wellbeing. Taking to social media, he revealed the presence of a vocal cord cyst that required surgical intervention.

According to the British Voice Association (BVA), while various types of cysts can develop on vocal cords, the most common is the retention cyst. The organisation describes it as "when the duct of a small mucus-producing gland becomes obstructed, resulting in the formation of a closed sac that fills with fluid or semi-solid material".

In addition to having a hoarse voice, vocal cord cysts manifest with multiple symptoms, including voice breaks long vocal ranges, difficulties initiating and sustaining your voice, a rough and strained vocal quality, and a rise in usual vocal pitch.

Speaking on social media, Rimmer said: "I've undergone throat surgery. I'm under strict orders not to speak. Operation's done. Feeling extremely sore. No talking for two days, much to the amusement of friends and family."

This news coincided with Simon's announcement of the closure of his flagship vegetarian restaurant, Greens, which has shut up shop after 33 years.

Greens in West Didsbury, Manchester, established in 1990 by the Sunday Brunch presenter and his friend Simon Connolly, has ceased all operations. The 60-year-old presenter described it as a "heartbreaking day." In a Twitter video, he cited a 35 per cent rent increase, alongside escalated costs for raw materials, utilities, and staff wages, rendering the business unsustainable.

He said: "Today marks a very somber occasion. After 33 years of serving the community in Didsbury, we've regrettably had to close our doors. Our landlords decided to raise our rent by approximately 35 per cent. Coupled with increased expenses for raw materials, utilities, and wages, the viability of the business has been compromised.