Billie Faiers reveals "terrifying" moment her daughter was rushed to hospital after seizure
Billie Faiers and her family have been "exhausted" after her one-year-old baby suffered a medical emergency.
The Only Way Is Essex star's infant daughter suffered a frightening seizure and was swiftly transported to the hospital in an ambulance, the mum has revealed. She has three children.
Billie, 34, said it was "the most terrifying moment of my life" and didn't know what to do for her daughter.
In a post on Instagram, Billie said: "One exhausted mumma. My little darling Margot has had a nasty virus, and on Sunday, she had a febrile seizure. It was the most terrifying moment of my life. It was caused due to a spike in her temperature. I was so scared and didn’t know what to do. We, of course, called an ambulance, and Margot was examined at the hospital.
"After speaking to numerous doctors since, they all said the same thing to me, that they are quite common but not spoken about. So I’m sharing this because it may encourage some of you to research what to do in this situation."
The frightening incident occurred just a few months after Margot's first birthday.
