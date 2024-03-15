Billie Faiers pictured with her sister Sam Faiers when she was pregnant with her second child. (Picture: Getty Images)

Billie Faiers and her family have been "exhausted" after her one-year-old baby suffered a medical emergency.

Billie, 34, said it was "the most terrifying moment of my life" and didn't know what to do for her daughter.

In a post on Instagram, Billie said: "One exhausted mumma. My little darling Margot has had a nasty virus, and on Sunday, she had a febrile seizure. It was the most terrifying moment of my life. It was caused due to a spike in her temperature. I was so scared and didn’t know what to do. We, of course, called an ambulance, and Margot was examined at the hospital.

"After speaking to numerous doctors since, they all said the same thing to me, that they are quite common but not spoken about. So I’m sharing this because it may encourage some of you to research what to do in this situation."