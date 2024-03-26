Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everyone’s favourite cooking competition is back for a brand new series on BBC One. Judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode will be hosting the 20th series of MasterChef which sees amateur cooks battle it out each week in a range of cooking challenges. There is also the spin-off version ‘MasterChef the Professionals’ and ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ which air throughout the year.

In an interview with BBC John Torode said: “I can hardly believe that we are into the 20th series of this unbelievably brilliant show. It’s such a point of pride and celebration. I believe food brings people together and every year we’re fortunate enough to be able to help incredibly talented, hard-working people realise their dream and indulge themselves in the joy that is MasterChef.”

In the first episode the first six hopefuls will be tasked with the invention test and create a dish to celebrate Gregg's favourite food potato gnocchi. They must then prepare a two-course menu for last year's winner Chariya Khattiyot and finalists Anurag Aggarwal and Omar Foster.

Since winning the show last year Chariya Khattiyot has gone on to open her own restaurant. The MasterChef champion explained on her Instagram the reason behind its name. Chariya wrote: “I named my restaurant ‘Khao Soi By Chariya’ [and] is the story behind it in my MasterChef journey.

During my journey on MasterChef UK 2023, particularly during the intense semi-final round where we had to prepare the dish we'd want to serve in our restaurant, I chose to create my own version of Khao Soi. To my delight, Chef Monika and John Torode were captivated by its flavours, naming it the best dish of the day.”

When does the new series of MasterChef start?

The new series of MasterChef will begin on Monday April 1 on BBC One from 6.30pm or catch up on BBC iPlayer.

How many weeks is MasterChef on TV for?

MasterChef will be on TV for eight weeks and will air three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday).

When is the MasterChef final?

As MasterChef is on TV for eight weeks we can expect the grand final to be on Friday May 24. However the exact date is yet to be confirmed.