MasterChef viewers have been left furious over the format change of the BBC show.

MasterChef viewers have been left furious over the format change of the BBC show. Bosses of MasterChef have decided to add a twist to the latest series by bringing back previous contestants who failed to make it past the semi-finals. This latest twist has not gone down well with fans who have called the previous contestants ‘rejects.’

Fans have also taken to social media to give their thoughts on why MasterChef have changed the format of the show and decided to bring back previous contestants. One fan said: "I don’t like these ‘come back’ shows. Did they not have enough applicants this year or something?"

Another MasterChef viewer also commented "Is #MasterChef running out of NEW contestants as it's now bringing back participants from previous shows, “ whilst another said: "#MasterChef they're struggling for contestants that's why they've brought them back still wrong though!"

The contestants who were brought back from previous years who were featured on the programme included Linda, Ajay, Cliodhna, Tigi and Nathasha. Linda was clearly excited at returning to the MasterChef competition and said: "I can't believe I've been asked to come back.

"It's another chance to try and win it!"

After Linda, Ajay, Ajay, Cliodhna, Tigi and Nathasha cooked, Ajay was first through to the next round of the competition followed by Cliodhna and Natasha. Last month, MasterChef viewers were also angry that Gregg Wallace and John Torode sent the wrong person home.