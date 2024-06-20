Tweakments: Cosmetic surgeon Dr Ross Perry addresses the rising trend of plastic surgery among young people
and live on Freeview channel 276
To understand this trend, we spoke to Medical Director of Cosmedics, Dr Ross Perry to hear his first-hand experience dealing with young people turning to aesthetic enhancements. Dr Ross sheds light on the complex beauty standards being navigated by young adults and the rise is cosmetic procedures.
Have you seen an increase in the number of young people getting plastic surgery?
Yes, absolutely. As a practitioner in London It is obvious to the naked eye that the younger generation are opting to have ‘tweakments’ at a younger age. The obvious ones, although not strictly classed as ‘plastic surgery’ are lip fillers as young as 18, cheek fillers and even Botox believing it to be a preventative measure down the line.
Breast augmentation is also on the rise again as are buttock implants. At Cosmedics we specialise in non-invasive cosmetic treatments, which range from Botox, fillers, skin laser treatments and mole removals alongside non-surgical nose jobs.
Do you believe social media has had an impact on this number and why?
Most definitely. Influencers, celebrities and the popularity of shows such as ‘Love Island’, TOWIE, Real Housewives etc all feature exceptional young women who have had ‘tweakments’ and surgery, making it appear very much the norm and actually attainable to the younger generation.
TikTok and Instagram allows us to heavily edit our images, and use filters etc and showcase to a far younger generation a so called ‘natural’ and normal looking which as an image is physically perfect and flawless.
This just isn’t normal or realistic, but it is fed to the millions of impressionable young individuals who feel inadequate and are therefore opting for surgery and treatments at a far younger age as it seems to be desired and a way of achieving perfection. Sadly this is only going to get worse.
Would there be any circumstances where you’d be willing to perform cosmetic surgery on someone under the age of 18?
Absolutely not. There are rules and regulations in place for a reason. Under the age of 18 you haven’t fully stopped growing and the body is still changing. Of course, if someone hates their nose, and it’s causing mental health problems then it’s about being very sure before considering rhinoplasty and doing extensive research to find a recommended surgeon.
But it's also about being realistic on expectations too, and before the age of 18 shouldn’t be considered unless for exceptional medical reasons.
Has beauty been redefined for young people?
Surrounded by these unrealistic beauty standards, it seems no surprise that young people are turning to cosmetic surgery amidst the pressures addressed by Dr Ross involving social media and reality TV.
However, it is clear in the UK that cosmetic surgeons are not only committed to their profession but are also working hard to help young people and their mental health.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.