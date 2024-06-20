Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood actress Jessica Biel recently chopped off her famous long locks for new bob hairstyle amid marriage woes and husband Justin Timberlake arrested for drink driving.

Jessica Biel may have cut her long locks off because she fancied a change of style or she may have decided to take matters into her own hands and make a powerful statement with her fresh new bob hairstyle. Now if you're not massively into hair or hair styling you may be wondering how on earth hair can have any power, let me explain. The difference between a good haircut and a bad haircut can make a huge impact on how we feel.

You will know exactly what I mean if you've ever had your fringe cut a bit too short or you’ve sat in the stylist chair and wanted to burst into tears at the sight of your new ‘trendy’ hairstyle - it looked good on Victoria Beckham but a short haircut cut doesn't seem to look as glamorous on you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I mean throwback to my short pixie hairstyle when I was 12 and really into the Spice Girls. Surprisingly, I did not look anything like Victoria Beckham as much as my hairstylist tried to convince me. A bad haircut can have a huge effect on how you feel and how you present yourself. Roll on the next year of trying to grow it out.

A good haircut on the other hand makes you feel gorgeous, stunning and ready to take on the world. Seriously, I'm not being dramatic you know when you look in the mirror and think yes ‘I look fabulous’.

Many people choose to change up their hairstyle after a break up or when they are starting a new job. This is because we want to feel better about ourselves and we are entering a new hair era (yes, that was Tay-Swift reference, you’re welcome.) Whether it’s changing your hair from blonde to brown or chopping off your long locks into a bob like Jessica Biel.

Sceptics may think that hair is just hair but it's actually so much more. The famous quote ‘Hair is like the crown you never take off’ is so true. Look after it, take care of it and you will feel the power of hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.