Taylor Swift Eras Tour lands in London on Friday June 21. The singer will take over Wembley Stadium this weekend with her sell out shows and will return for another weekend in August (16 - 20). If you are lucky enough to be heading to London this weekend and need some ‘Eras Tour Hair’ inspiration we have got you covered with expert hair styling tips from Milk + Blush.

Taylor Swift has rocked several different looks throughout her career, so it’s only right they are celebrated alongside her extensive back catalogue of music. Whether you’re attending an Eras Tour concert or just want to join in the fun, Hair Expert Nicole Petty at Milk + Blush shares tips on how to style your locks to match your favourite Taylor era.

Debut, Fearless, and Speak Now – Spiral curls

In her country music era that spanned three albums, Taylor sported spiral blonde curls. For fans with naturally long, curly hair, this is an easy look to take inspiration from, but it can also be recreated if you have straight hair.

To achieve the look, start by applying plenty of heat protectant to your mane and part it to the side before working your way around the head in sections, starting at the bottom and working up, using a smaller curling barrel of between 19mm-22mm, and wrapping your locks around the wand for up to eight seconds to achieve those tight curls. Once you have curled all your hair, separate any thicker curls with your fingers and apply stronghold hairspray to ensure the look lasts.

Red - Pin straight and bangs

Taylor abandoned her blonde curls and debuted pin-straight locks and wispy bangs for her ‘Red’ era. Featured in music videos like ’22’ and ‘We Are Never Getting Back Together,’ fans of her bangs not wanting to commit to it long-term can try a clip-in fringe piece and use a straightener to complete the look.

For extra length, hair extensions are your best friend. And don’t be afraid to take full advantage of her favourite era accessories like cat ears or her staple black bowler hat.

If you prefer a shaggier look, take inspiration from her ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ music video, where she opted for a collarbone-length cut with pink dip-dyed ends. To protect hair health, add pink via temporary solutions such as colour spray or hair chalk.

If you’re really hardcore, you can visit the salon for a semi-permanent colour. However, remember that this colour will show up better on lighter hair than darker locks, and will likely require some bleaching for the pink to show, which could be damaging.

1989 & Reputation – Rockin’ the bob

Switching up her look again, Taylor debuted a dramatic shoulder-length bob and side-swept bangs for her 1989 album. In the ‘Blank Space’ music video, she styles the bob with soft waves easily achieved with a hair straightener.

A sure-fire win for naturally short-haired girlies, this is a great way to add extra oomph to your locks while celebrating all things Tay Tay. Part your hair to the side, and, working your way around your hair, section pieces of hair before applying the straightener to the root of the hair, gliding it down and twisting it forward or backwards for an outward or inward-facing curl.

While the curls are warm, comb them through and apply a small drop of hair oil to smooth them down. You can retouch any pieces that have lost their shape. For her Reputation era, the singer chose to grow out her bob to a lob, embracing her natural texture by opting for messy waves, as seen in her ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘…Ready For It’ music videos.

Messy waves are best on two or three-day-old hair due to the natural texture that will enhance the look. Add some loose curls using a large curling barrel for an undone look, and voila!

Lover – Straight and shaggy

During this era, Taylor continued to grow her hair and return to straighter, shaggier locks while also having fun with different styles in music videos like ‘Me!’ and ‘You Need to Calm Down.’ To recreate one of her vintage looks from the latter, start with clean and dry hair and create a triangle section at the front of your head, parting it roughly two inches back and pulling it forward.

Using a round curling tong, start at the root and curl the hair under, working your way down the section. Once all your hair is wrapped around the tong, support the roll with your hand and carefully loosen the tool, pulling it from the side to leave a roll of hair.

Pin it in place underneath, then use the curling tong to curl the rest of your hair, gently brushing them out when they have cooled before finishing with hairspray.

Folklore & Evermore – Au natural

These eras saw Taylor embrace her natural wavy hair texture, as seen in her music videos for ‘willow’ and ‘cardigan.’ To recreate her textured fringe, start with freshly washed hair. Apply leave-in conditioner to your ends and fringe, then use your fingers to twist strands of hair to create a gentle curl.

Apply a gel to your hands and scrunch it into your locks and bangs to create a cast that will maintain the shape of the wave, then using a diffuser, carefully dry the hair.

Once dry, use an oil to break up any crunchiness from the gel. If you don’t have naturally curly hair, you can also use a slim curling barrel to emphasise the wave in your hair and fringe. In her music videos, she then wears her locks down, in a loose braid, or a loose bun.

Midnights – Glam x10

Her final ‘era,’ Taylor’s Midnights album includes hits like ‘Anti-Hero,’ ‘Karma,’ and ‘Bejewelled.’

If you’re all about glitz and glamour, take inspiration from the ‘Bejewelled’ music video and start by styling your hair in a middle parting. Create loose waves in the ends of your hair with a curling iron, holding sections in place for just a few seconds before releasing. If your hair isn’t waist-length like Taylor’s, clip-in extensions are the perfect temporary solution.

Finish by applying a gel or mousse to the top of your hair to smooth it down, and section the front pieces of your locks on either side of your face to pin them back behind your ears.

Generously spritz hairspray to ensure the look holds. For an extra touch of sparkle, try adding glitter spray or crystal gems across the top of your head.

