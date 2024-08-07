Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sasha Attwood and Jack Grealish announced they are expecting their first child together in July.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Model Sasha Attwood, 28, has reportedly signed an ‘eye watering’ deal with fashion brand PrettyLittleThing. According to The Sun, the pregnant girlfriend of footballer Jack Grealish has signed a five-figure contract with the online fast fashion brand.

As part of the new deal, the model will share images of the PLT maternity wear range on social media with her 304 thousand followers on Instagram. A source told the media site: “Sasha's over the moon about the deal. She's always been passionate about fashion so this is a dream come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She’s worked with PrettyLittleThing previously and has an amazing relationship with the brand. It was a no brainer when they approached her with the new contract. She's looking forward to their continued collaboration."

It seems the PrettyLittleThing have found themselves a new Molly-Mae Hague after the Love Island star stepped down as Creative Director in June 2023 to focus on being a mum. The influencer created several collections for the fashion brand before she signed a reported £40,000 a month contract for the role in August 2022.

Molly-Mae still works with PrettyLittleThing, but doesn't seem to share as much content for the retailer as she appears to be more in her quiet luxury era. The Love Islander has recently been sharing behind-the-scenes pictures of a secret project she’s been working on and it looks like she’s about to launch her own clothing line.

The good news for Sasha is as she becomes the new ‘It Girl’ for the brand as Molly-Mae moves on from PLT. The Creative Director role is looking like it may have a new boss sitting in its seat pretty soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now