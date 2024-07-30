Princess Beatrice has been named best-dressed person in 2024 but Catherine, Princess of Wales should be top
Society magazine Tatler may have crowned Princess Beatrice as their best-dressed person in 2024, but that doesn’t mean I have to agree with them! If I am being honest, when it comes to the most stylish British royals, Princess Beatrice would not feature. Despite Catherine, Princess of Wales only appearing in public twice (so far) this year after revealing in March that she had cancer and would be undergoing treatment for it, she is (as far as I am concerned) still remains the most stylish royal.
For Trooping the Colour 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales looked incredibly chic in an upcycled Jenny Packham dress and Philip Treacy hat. It was reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn’s character Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, in the movie, Audrey Hepburn wore a white lace dress with bows attached.
Catherine, Princess of Wales appeared in public for the second time this year at the Wimbledon men’s final and her outfit did not disappoint either. She looked incredibly stylish in a purple dress by Safiyaa, a label worn by the likes of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and Penny Mordaunt.
If I was to name my second most stylish royal of 2024, it would be Zara Tindall, who is celebrating her 13th wedding anniversary to Mike Tindall today (30 July). I never used to be a fan of Zara Tindall’s dress sense, but I have to say that she has undergone a dramatic style transformation.
For Royal Ascot 2024, Zara Tindall wore an absolutely stunning baby-blue midi dress by Rebecca Vallance. The outfit featured puff sleeves, a built-in-belt and Zara looked very elegant. I also liked the floral dress she chose by Anna Mason London, the Angelika dress also featured puff sleeves and Zara paired it with a metallic clutch and white shoes.
In May 2024, Zara Tindall also chose a very pretty Laura Green London Isobel Dress in white, with added pink buttons that she wore to the The Sovereign's Garden Party.
Coming in at number three when it comes to stylish royals would be Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. For Trooping the Colour 2024, she wore a beautiful yellow Beulah London dress and a Jane Taylor hat called Persephone. Like Zara, in recent years, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s fashion sense has greatly improved.
Although Princess Beatrice is definitely opting for more stylish outfits this year and I did like the floral Monique Lhuillier shirt dress she wore to Wimbledon, this doesn’t mean she is stylish enough to be named best-dressed person in 2024.
I also disagree with Tatler magazine when it comes to both Cruz Beckham and Queen Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot. Tatler describes Cruz Beckham as “Move over, Brooklyn: the new Beckham on the scene is getting David-level fanfare for his dressing,” but in my opinion, the clothes he chooses rarely hit the fashion mark.
