According to the National Trust, Forest Bathing or shinrin-yoku’ ‘simply means the practice of slowing down and immersing yourself in the forest atmosphere.’

Before appearing with Prince William along with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour, Catherine, Princess of Wales released a a statement, along with a new photograph of her, which was taken by Matt Porteous. She was photographed in Windsor, standing beneath a willow tree and looking up into the sky.

In the statement, the Princess of Wales revealed that “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," she said. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

Catherine, Princess of Wales also said in her statement that "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.” The Princess of Wales signed her statement off with her initial C.

Catherine, Princess of Wales is a fan of forest bathing. This photograph was taken by Matt Porteous in Windsor | Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/PA Wire

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith tells People magazine that in the photograph taken by Matt Porteous., "There she is in nature, which has fortified her, and looking upward in a sign of real hope and encouragement for everybody."

Catherine, Princess of Wales would appear to have been a long term advocate of forest bathing and when she was the Duchess of Cambridge, designed a garden. Back to Nature’ for the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019. At the time, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a sneak peak of the garden on their Instagram and ahead of the unveiling, Catherine, Princess of Wales said: “In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

Grazia magazine reported at the time that “According to her co-designers, Kate was inspired by forest-bathing, the Japanese practice of walking slowly and thoughtfully in woodland to ‘bathe’ in its peace and beauty and recharge the body’s batteries.”

It would seem that in the latest royal photograph by Matt Porteous, Catherine, Princess of Wales is enjoying practising ‘forest bathing’ whilst she continues to her treatment for cancer.