The Prince and Princess of Wales are looking for a Correspondence Specialist who has ‘excellent communication skills with a flair and passion for written correspondence.

It is no surprise that the Prince and Princess of Wales are looking to hire a Correspondence Specialist. Only last month, Buckingham Palace revealed that they had been inundated with tens of thousands’ of get-well-soon cards and gifts following the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis.

The Daily Mail reported that “In a normal week the palace would expect to receive up to 1,000 letters each week from members of the public with various queries or messages of good wishes for individual royals.

“But what they have experienced since the disclosure of the princess’s health issues has significantly superseded that.” The Daily Mail also reported that “The sheer volume of correspondence has at times been difficult for the team to cope with. But the staff do aim to reply to all the writers, eventually.”

In the advert for the Correspondence Specialist, posted on LinkedIn, it says “As the Correspondence Specialist, you will be responsible for providing comprehensive support in relation to correspondence received by Their Royal Highnesses.”

The couple are also looking for someone who “will have the ability to remain calm and perform under pressure to strict deadlines.” The Correspondence Specialist will also “be able to always maintain the highest levels of confidentiality and work with extreme tact and discretion.”

For those who may be interested in applying, “the role is predominantly based at Kensington Palace, however, there will be a requirement to travel to other Royal Households within the U.K. to fulfil the duties of the role.”

In March of this year, the Princess of Wales bravely revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video message and said: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.”

Before joining her family at Trooping the Colour, Catherine, Princess of Wales released a new photograph and a statement on her cancer treatment which read: that "I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," she said. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

Catherine, Princess of Wales also revealed that "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.” The Princess of Wales signed her statement off with her initial C.