Kate Middleton news: Palace inundated with ‘tens of thousands’ of get-well soon cards for Princess of Wales
Back in March, Kate Middleton bravely shared a moving video message where an emotional Princess of Wales revealed that she had cancer. In the message she said: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.
“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.”
Since the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis with the nation, Buckingham Palace has been inundated with ‘tens of thousands’ of get-well-soon cards and gifts.
The Daily Mail has reported that “In a normal week the palace would expect to receive up to 1,000 letters each week from members of the public with various queries or messages of good wishes for individual royals.
“But what they have experienced since the disclosure of the princess’s health issues has significantly superseded that.” The Daily Mail also reported that “The sheer volume of correspondence has at times been difficult for the team to cope with. But the staff do aim to reply to all the writers, eventually.”
It has recently been reported by US website Daily Beast that the Princess of Wales may not appear in public for the rest of the year. US website the Daily Beast says that it has spoken to royal sources and friends of Kate and Prince William, who have said that the Princess will be taking a back-seat for a longer period of time than originally planned.
