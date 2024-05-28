Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckingham Palace has received thousands of get-well cards and gifts for Kate Middleton since she withdrew from public life.

Back in March, Kate Middleton bravely shared a moving video message where an emotional Princess of Wales revealed that she had cancer. In the message she said: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.”

Since the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis with the nation, Buckingham Palace has been inundated with ‘tens of thousands’ of get-well-soon cards and gifts.

The Daily Mail has reported that “In a normal week the palace would expect to receive up to 1,000 letters each week from members of the public with various queries or messages of good wishes for individual royals.

“But what they have experienced since the disclosure of the princess’s health issues has significantly superseded that.” The Daily Mail also reported that “The sheer volume of correspondence has at times been difficult for the team to cope with. But the staff do aim to reply to all the writers, eventually.”