Kate health update: Princess of Wales 'won't return to work until she has doctors' green light'
The Princess of Wales has been out of the public spotlight for many months, with the announcement that she was undergoing treatment for cancer being made in late March. The public was initially told that the Princess had undergone abdominal surgery in February and was expected to make a return to public duties after Easter, however this was extended following the cancer announcement.
While she remains behind the scenes during her treatment, her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood as published a new report in which it states that investing in early childhood could generate £45.5bn for the economy each year. She is said to be “excited” by the findings from the taskforce, which is said to be the princess’ “life work”.
However, Kensington Palace has said that the report’s publication does not signal Kate “returning to work”, adding: “The work of The Prince and Princess' projects is ‘always on’…early childhood is a huge priority for The Princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the taskforce's work and she has seen the report.”
A royal insider also told MailOnline that the Princess is waiting on the “green light” from doctors before returning to public duties. They said: “The Princess of Wales was the driving force behind the business task force. She has been kept up to date since the inception of the task force and she has read the report and been briefed on it.
“This is a clear commitment she has made that throughout her life of public service that this will be focus. That will continue when she returns to work. But we have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now. She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”
