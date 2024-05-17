Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Queen Camilla has given an update on King Charles’ cancer treatment

The Queen says that King Charles is “getting better” - but added: “Well he would be if he behaved himself.”

Camilla, 76, revealed a brief health update about her husband, who is receiving treatment after a cancer diagnosis this year. The exact cancer has not been disclosed. She has previously said that she believes the King should take it easy during his treatment.

She was speaking during a visit to Rye, East Sussex. The Queen met members of local organisations including the Royal Voluntary Service and Mothers’ Union at the church before walking along the street to Lamb House. Historic Lamb House, once home to novelists Henry James, Rumer Godden and EF Benson, also hosts a literature collection the Queen viewed as part of a tour of the property.

Camilla said that her husband was “quite cross” that he couldn’t attend because the King was a fan of EF Benson, the writer who used to live at the property, which is now owned by the National Trust. Benson is known for his Mapp and Lucia novels, which were set in the fictional town of Tilling, based on Rye.

During the garden party reading performances of Mapp and Lucia were given by Oscar-winner Hayley Mills, and actor Timothy West, who sat next to the Queen as she was offered tea.

TV entertainer Gyles Brandreth also spoke to the guests as he guided the Queen to her seat, saying: “You’re centre stage, with a cup of tea, this is a tea-time performance.”

