The King and Queen Camilla both visited University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London on Tuesday morning (April 30) in his first public engagement since his own cancer diagnosis was revealed in February. He was also named as a patron for Cancer Research UK on the day he made his return. Buckingham Palace announced in early February that the 75-year-old monarch was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed cancer and would be cutting back his public engagements as a result. However, it was confirmed on Friday (April 26) that he would return to public-facing duties due to positive developments in his treatment.