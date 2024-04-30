King Charles makes his return to public engagements with visit to London cancer centre with Queen Camilla
King Charles has made his return to public-facing duties with a visit to a cancer centre in London.
The King and Queen Camilla both visited University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London on Tuesday morning (April 30) in his first public engagement since his own cancer diagnosis was revealed in February. He was also named as a patron for Cancer Research UK on the day he made his return. Buckingham Palace announced in early February that the 75-year-old monarch was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed cancer and would be cutting back his public engagements as a result. However, it was confirmed on Friday (April 26) that he would return to public-facing duties due to positive developments in his treatment.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Friday: “His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise.” Sources close to the palace have said that while he has picked up some duties once again, he will continue to undergo treatment for the cancer.
