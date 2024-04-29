Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kensington Palace has released an unseen portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales as they celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary. Kate, who is receiving chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer, married future King William in 2011 after an eight-year romance. Since her diagnosis, Kate has asked for patience, space, and privacy while she continues her treatment.

Kate also praised her husband's unwavering support throughout this difficult time to the nation last month. She said: “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance. After spending the Easter holidays with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Prince William returned to work. Louis turned six on Tuesday, and Charlotte's ninth birthday is approaching on May 2. In honour of Louis's milestone, William and Kate posted an unmodified photo of him on social media, avoiding the controversy that erupted over digitally manipulated images on Mother's Day. Prince William is expected to visit a firm in Seaham that has been nominated for the Earthshot Prize for its creation of low-carbon construction materials. On Tuesday, he will also officially open James' Place, a clinic in Newcastle that provides free life-saving therapy to suicidal men.

A previously unseen portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales has been released by Kensington Palace to mark the couple’s 13th wedding anniversary. The photograph by Millie Pilkington shows William and Kate together on their wedding day in 2011.

William and Kate have been life partners for nearly two decades. Their journey began at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, where they started as friends. In reflecting on their engagement, William mentioned their common sense of humour, while Kate thanked him for being a supporting companion through thick and thin. Their 2011 fairy-tale wedding at Westminster Abbey was a spectacular occasion, with trees adorning the gothic church aisle. Kate looked stunning in an exquisite ivory gown made by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, while William wore the Irish Guards' red tunic.