Kensington Palace issues unseen portrait of Prince and Princess of Wales as couple celebrate 13th anniversary
Kensington Palace has released an unseen portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales as they celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary. Kate, who is receiving chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer, married future King William in 2011 after an eight-year romance. Since her diagnosis, Kate has asked for patience, space, and privacy while she continues her treatment.
Kate also praised her husband's unwavering support throughout this difficult time to the nation last month. She said: “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance. After spending the Easter holidays with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Prince William returned to work. Louis turned six on Tuesday, and Charlotte's ninth birthday is approaching on May 2. In honour of Louis's milestone, William and Kate posted an unmodified photo of him on social media, avoiding the controversy that erupted over digitally manipulated images on Mother's Day. Prince William is expected to visit a firm in Seaham that has been nominated for the Earthshot Prize for its creation of low-carbon construction materials. On Tuesday, he will also officially open James' Place, a clinic in Newcastle that provides free life-saving therapy to suicidal men.
William and Kate have been life partners for nearly two decades. Their journey began at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, where they started as friends. In reflecting on their engagement, William mentioned their common sense of humour, while Kate thanked him for being a supporting companion through thick and thin. Their 2011 fairy-tale wedding at Westminster Abbey was a spectacular occasion, with trees adorning the gothic church aisle. Kate looked stunning in an exquisite ivory gown made by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, while William wore the Irish Guards' red tunic.
The couple had their first kid, George, in 2013, followed by Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018. Throughout their journey, they have navigated joys such as their children's births and national celebrations, as well as challenges such as the Queen's death and, more recently, the King's illness, all while maintaining their privacy in the face of public scrutiny, particularly following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure from the royal family.
