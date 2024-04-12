Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prince William and son Prince George made a public appearance at an Aston Villa match last night - their first public outing since the Princess of Wales announced she had cancer.

The royal dad and son duo attended the European Conference League match held at Villa Park on Thursday evening. The match saw Villa matched up against Lille, with the Birmingham-based club beating the French outfit 2-1 on the night.

Both William and George were seen in the stands celebrating the goals. Prince George, who has followed in his dad’s footsteps of following Aston Villa, donned a claret and blue scarf.

It is the first time that Prince William or any of the children have been seen in public since Kate announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. According to report, William had enjoyed a “low-key” pub visit with mother-in-law Carole Middleton, but this is the first confirmed sighting of the royal in public.

The Princess of Wales shocked the world when she revealed that she had been undergoing treatment of an undisclosed cancer. In her announcement video, she told supporters that she was “getting stronger everyday”, adding that the delayed announcement was to protect all of her children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

After announcing the health update, William and Kate are said to have been “enormously touched” and “extremely moved” after receiving messages of support from the public. William and George’s appearance at Villa Park also comes after King Charles made a public appearance at an Easter service on March 31.

