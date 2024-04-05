Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Netflix film Scoop has finally dropped. The dramatised version of that infamous Prince Andrew Newsnight interview has left viewers surprised that another famous royal has been included as a key character.

Starring Gillian Anderson (X Files, Sex Education) as journalist Emily Maitlis and Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew, the film follows the lead up to and the dramatic aftermath of Prince Andrew’s 2019 interview with the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Widely considered to be the worst interview in royal history, the Duke of York addressed his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, responding to the claims by suggesting that he had a medical condition which prevented him from sweating and saying that he was at a Pizza Express in Woking.

Viewers were surprised when Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice featured as a key character in Scoop, with the film depicting her helping her father negotiate prior to the infamous interview. So, what has Princess Beatrice said about the Netflix film? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Scoop about?

Here is the official synopsis of Scoop from Netflix: “Inspired by real events, SCOOP is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview - Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ jaw dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, SCOOP takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it. To get an interview this big, you have to be bold.”

Gillian Anderson playing Emily Maitliss in Scoop. Photo: Peter Mountain/Netflix

Why is Princess Beatrice in Scoop?

Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice is featured as a key character in Scoop, as her father decides whether or not to take part in the Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis. Played by Charity Wakefield (The Great), a scene in the film depicts Princess Beatrice and her father attend a negotiation meeting prior to the BBC interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year it was revealed by Newsnight producer Sam McAlister that the Princess had attended such a meeting with Prince Andrew before the interview. Reported by The Daily Express, McAlister discussed the meeting on This Morning in 2022, she said: “I turned up to the negotiation a little bit brassy and Prince Andrew said, 'Oh by the way I have brought someone with me’.”

She continued: “I thought it had to be a lawyer and then round the corner, Princess Beatrice appeared. Now the only thing worse than negotiating an interview with an alleged sex offender in a royal situation is doing so in front of his young daughter."

She explained: “Beatrice was the difference between yes and no.” She added: "I asked her tentative questions as she was just looking out for her dad."

What has Princess Beatrice said about Scoop?

The Princess has not commented publicly on the Netflix film, however ahead of its release Royal expert Jennie Bond, who was the BBC royal correspondent for 14 years told The Daily Mail, that Beatrice “will be annoyed and upset” and “dreading” the release of the film and the “difficult time ahead”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bond explained: “Beatrice, in particular, will undoubtedly be annoyed and upset that her part in setting up and monitoring the interview will now be made so much more public.”

When can I watch Scoop on Netflix?

Scoop is now available to watch on Netflix. Starring Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell, it is inspired by Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight appearance.