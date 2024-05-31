Kate Middleton news: The Princess of Wales has reportedly ‘turned a corner’ with her cancer treatment
and live on Freeview channel 276
Although the Princess of Wales will not be attending the Colonel’s Review which takes place on 8 June in London, the weekend before Trooping the Colour, it has recently been reported that sources close to Catherine, Princess of Wales, have told Vanity Fair that “the royal who is going through a course of preventive chemotherapy has ‘turned a corner’ with her treatment in recent weeks and is feeling a lot better.”
The article goes on to say that “It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better,” says a family friend. “It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time. Everyone has rallied around her- William, her parents, and her sister and brother.”
Although Catherine, Princess of Wales, will not be taking part in the Colonel’s Review, King Charles will be participating in this year’s Trooping the Colour, which takes place on 15 June. He however will not be taking part in the ceremony on horseback like he did last year for his first birthday parade as monarchy, but will instead be seated in an Ascot landau carriage with the Queen.
The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video message to the nation in March of this year and stepped back from royal duties. In the incredibly moving message, Catherine, Princess of Wales said: “In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. She went on to say that “The surgery was successful. However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.
“This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine thi has taken time.”
According to recent reports, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been spotted out in public. People magazine reported Kate has been spotted “out with her family and solo running errands.” Following her cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace has been inundated with ‘tens of thousands’ of get-well-soon gifts and cards.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.