Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to sources, the Princess of Wales is ‘feeling a lot better’ and has ‘turned a corner.’

Although the Princess of Wales will not be attending the Colonel’s Review which takes place on 8 June in London, the weekend before Trooping the Colour, it has recently been reported that sources close to Catherine, Princess of Wales, have told Vanity Fair that “the royal who is going through a course of preventive chemotherapy has ‘turned a corner’ with her treatment in recent weeks and is feeling a lot better.”

The article goes on to say that “It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better,” says a family friend. “It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time. Everyone has rallied around her- William, her parents, and her sister and brother.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Catherine, Princess of Wales, will not be taking part in the Colonel’s Review, King Charles will be participating in this year’s Trooping the Colour, which takes place on 15 June. He however will not be taking part in the ceremony on horseback like he did last year for his first birthday parade as monarchy, but will instead be seated in an Ascot landau carriage with the Queen.

According to sources, the Princess of Wales is ‘feeling a lot better’ and has ‘turned a corner.’

The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video message to the nation in March of this year and stepped back from royal duties. In the incredibly moving message, Catherine, Princess of Wales said: “In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. She went on to say that “The surgery was successful. However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.