Kate Middleton news: Princess of Wales reportedly spotted in public with family and on solo errands
According to reports, Catherine, Princess of Wales has been spotted out in public. People magazine reported Kate has recently been spotted “out with her family and solo running errands”.
Since the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis with the nation back in March, Buckingham Palace has been inundated with ‘tens of thousands’ of get-well-soon gifts and cards. In her moving video message, the Princess of Wales said: “In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.
“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.
“This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine this has taken time.”
Earlier this month, Professor Robert Thomas explained why the Princess of Wales may find it difficult to return to work after preventative chemotherapy. He said: “Chemotherapy to prevent a cancer coming back after abdominal surgery is usually given in six, three-weekly cycles. That’s 18 weeks of intensive treatments which takes a lot out of someone physically and emotionally.”
Professor Robert Thomas also wrote: “Being physically fit will certainly help the Princess recover, but, as an oncologist, I always emphasise the side effects which can linger on even after chemotherapy has finished-often up to six months which require proactive lifestyle adaptations.”
It was recently reported that the Princess of Wales may not appear in public for the rest of the year. According to US website Daily Beast, they have reportedly spoken to royal sources of friends of the Prince and Princess of Wales who have said that the Princess will be taking a back-seat for a longer period of time than originally planned.
