King Charles is set to take part in next month’s Trooping the Colour ceremony amid his cancer diagnosis.

The King will make a rare public appearance at the ceremony celebrating his official birthday, which is set to take place on Saturday, June 15. He is said to be expected to inspect the soldiers.

Last year, King Charles took part in the ceremony on horseback but this year he will conduct the inspection from a carriage. His wife, Queen Camilla, will join him.

It comes as the 75-year-old monarch continues to receive treatment for an undisclosed cancer. It was announced by Buckingham Palace in February that the cancer had been detected following a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, but the palace said that the King was not suffering from prostate cancer.

His first public appearance came at an Easter service in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on March 31. Since this, the King has made a handful of public appearance as he continues to receive treatment for cancer.

It has also been confirmed that the Princess of Wales, who is also undergoing treatment for undisclosed cancer, will not attend the Colonel’s Review, which is due to take place on Saturday, June 8 one week before Trooping the Colour. Kate would traditionally attend as head of the Irish Guards.