The Princess of Wales will not be returning to public duties for the Colonel's Review.

The Colonel’s Review takes place on 8 June in London, the weekend before Trooping the Colour, but the Princess of Wales will not be returning to public duties for it. As colonel in chief of the Irish Guards, the Princess of Wales would usually take part in the salute.

Although the Princess of Wales will not be taking part in the Colonel's Review, it has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace that King Charles will participate in this year’s Trooping the Colour, taking place on 15 June. He however will not be taking part in the ceremony on horseback like he did last year for his first birthday parade as monarchy, but will instead be seated in an Ascot landau carriage with the Queen.

According to recent reports, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been spotted out in public. People magazine reported Kate has been spotted “out with her family and solo running errands.” The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March of this year and stepped back from royal duties.

When the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis in a moving video message she said: “In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. She went on to say that “The surgery was successful. However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine thi has taken time.”