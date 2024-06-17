Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gwyneth Paltrow was amongst thousands of fans who commented on the Princess of Wales’s Instagram post.

Three days ago, the Princess of Wales shared an update on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s official Instagram account where she not only thanked the nation for their support but confirmed that she would be attending Trooping the Colour. In her statement, the Princess of Wales said that “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.

The Princess of Wales signed off her statement with her initial C and since posting it, she has been inundated with thousands of comments. Amongst those who have left a message include Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow who wrote "So happy to see you looking so happy and well," followed by a red heart emoji.

When Catherine, Princess of Wales, shared a video message that she was undergoing treatment for cancer in March, Gwyneth Paltrow also left a message and wrote “A pillar of grace and strength! Sending love,” Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones also took to Instagram at the time and said: “Wales and the World is with you ♥ ️ HRH Princess of Wales. Love to you always,” whilst Rita Wilson, the wife of actor Tom Hanks, wrote: “I hope you all send your prayers and good thoughts to Kate for a cancer free future!”