Prince William's 42nd birthday: Amid Kate Middleton's treatment for cancer, celebrations are set to be low key
and live on Freeview channel 276
Prince William is heading to Euro 2024 and will be watching England take on Denmark on 20 June, the day before he turns 42. He is likely to return to the UK for his birthday to be with his wife, the Princess of Wales, and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The Princess of Wales is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer so will not be accompanying her husband, who is the president of the FA, to Germany to support England in Euro 2024.
It will be interesting to see if avid football fan Prince George will accompany his father to watch England take on Denmark in Euro 2024, but it's highly unlikely as he will be at school. He did however join both the Prince and Princess of Wales for two England matches during Euro 2020 which took place in 2021.
Unlike his 41st birthday, Prince William is more than likely to spend the day celebrating quietly with his family as his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, continues to recover from cancer. He also shares his birthday with the wedding anniversary of his wife’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who might join their son and daughter in law for a low-key evening in.
Last year, Prince William was spotted at KOKO nightclub in Camden, London, alongside his friends Guy Pelly and James Meade, a couple of days after his 41st birthday, so it was assumed that the nightclub outing was his birthday celebration with friends.
Catherine, Princess of Wales celebrated her 42nd birthday in January of this year, King Charles and Queen Camilla marked the occasion by sharing a behind-the-scenes image of her which was taken at the coronation last year.
Catherine, Princess of Wales spent her 42nd birthday privately with Prince William and their three children.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.