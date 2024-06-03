Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been no confirmation as yet whether Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Trooping the Colour.

It is not long until the traditional Trooping the Colour, which takes place on 15 June and according to reports, Kate Middleton is ‘considering’ making a balcony appearance at the event. The Princess of Wales however will not be attending the Colonel’s Review, which is the Trooping the Colour rehearsal and takes place on 8 June.

It has recently been reported that sources close to Catherine, Princess of Wales, have told Vanity Fair that “the royal who is going through a course of preventive chemotherapy has ‘turned a corner’ with her treatment in recent weeks and is feeling a lot better”.

The Vanity Fair article also said that “It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better,” says a family friend. “It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time. Everyone has rallied around her- William, her parents, and her sister and brother.”

If the Princess of Wales does not make a balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour, will Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend without their mother? At this stage, there is no word as yet whether the children will be in attendance but there is speculation that they might join their father, Prince William, and grandfather King Charles.

King Charles inspected troops from horseback during the Trooping the Colour 2023, but this year he will conduct the review in an Ascot landau carriage with Queen Camilla. Catherine, Princess of Wale’s role at the Colonel’s Review will be taken by a military official, Lt Gen James Bucknall who will carry out the role of Inspecting Officer on her behalf.

At last year’s Trooping the Colour 2023, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined their parents at the event and stepped out onto Buckingham Palace’s balcony to mark the occasion. The Mirror reported that at Trooping Colour 2022, “Prince George was spotted using an adorable nickname for his mother Princess Kate, which was quickly picked up by a lip reader.”

