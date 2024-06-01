Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kensington Palace has not ruled out the Princess of Wales attending Trooping the Colour

The Princess of Wales may yet make a public appearance this year, it has been speculated.

Kate has not been seen in public since Christmas Day, when she attended the traditional Sandringham church service with her family. Since then, she was admitted for “planned” abdominal surgery on January 16, after which she was expected to be in hospital for about a fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the same time that King Charles was admitted for what was a routine procedure to correct a “benign prostate enlargement”. Subsequent tests revealed he had cancer, although no further details have been released.

The Princess was originally expected to be back on royal duties at Easter, but after a period of time in which the only sign of her were grainy pictures of a figure seen in her mother’s car and a couple said to be her and Prince William at a farm shop - and a Mother’s Day picture which caused controversy after it was discovered to have been digitally manipulated - she released a video confirming that she too was undergoing cancer treatment.

As with the King, the type of cancer has not been revealed. Kate was filmed on a bench, explaining that while her surgery had gone well, tests later discovered that “cancer had been present”. With this in mind, her medical team advised that she should undergo a course of “preventative chemotherapy”, she said. Looking gaunter than usual, and speaking in a measured, if not stilted way, she explained in part what had happened in the first few months of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King, whose “second” birthday Trooping the Colour marks, has said he will attend this year but in a carriage, rather than on horseback as he did last year when inspecting the troops.

There have been slightly conflicting reports about the Princess’s health. On the one hand, it has been suggested that she may not return to royal duties until 2025, and that she has been told that she will need the all-clear by royal doctors before re-emerging into public life.

The Palace has said that the Princess has also been been keeping a keen eye on her charity The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, which she launched in March last year, and which released a report last month. She is said to be involved, but the extent of this is not clear, and she did not appear in any publicity surrounding the report. When the report was released, Kensington Palace clarified that it did not signify the Princess returning to work, and said she would only do so when doctors gave her the green light to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Prince William has returned to royal duties - although these have been scaled back in the lead-up to the July 4 General Election - but the younger children Charlotte and Louis have not been seen either.

The Princess’s absence in February and early March caused a gap in which conspiracy theories flourished online. The continuing absence has, as Sky news anchor Kay Burley notes, seen that vacuum begin to grow again. The alleged estrangement of Prince Harry and Prince William has not helped, in that some commentators appear to have “picked sides” over the brothers. Many of the theories propounded online are spiteful, and lots are, surely, way off the mark. But the fact that they are unpublishable by any reputable publication - or any journalist with ethics and a conscience - means that the more extreme people who take social media posts as fact are only inspired to speculate further.