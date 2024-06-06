Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Duke of Westminster and his bride-to-be Olivia Henson are marrying at Chester Cathedral.

Once considered Britain’s most eligible bachelor, the Duke of Westminster is set to marry Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral tomorrow (7 June). According to the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List, Hugh Grosvenor, 33, has a net worth of £10.127bn. After she marries the Duke of Westminster, Olivia Henson will become the Duchess of Westminster.

The Prince of Wales is set to be an usher at the wedding as he is close friends with the Duke of Westminster and is godfather to both Prince George and Prince Archie. Although Prince George reportedly has a role in the ceremony, nothing has been confirmed and no specifics have been released. At present however, it looks unlikely that Prince George will be in attendance. It has been reported that Prince Harry decided not to attend the wedding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There seem to be a few similarities between the Duke of Westminster's fiancée Olivia Henson, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. First of all, Olivia Henson was educated at Marlborough College, alumni include the Princess of Wales and her sister, Pippa Matthews, Olivia and Catherine, Princess of Wales, also share similar physical attributes in terms of their long glossy dark hair.

Judging by the photographs of the flowers arriving at Chester Cathedral in preparation for the wedding of the Duke of Westmisnter and Olivia Henson, it would seem that Olviia has also taken inspiration when it comes to the flowers from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding.

The Duke of Westminster marries Olivia Henson on 7 June, a look at the similarities between her and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Pics: PA and Getty

It is impossible to forget the trees that lined the altar at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, the trees included were six field maple trees and two hornbeams that flanked the altar that Kate Middleton walked down. It would seem that when it comes to the flowers at the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson’s wedding, the couple’s flowers and foliage might rival that of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s big day.

Before studying at Marlborough College, Olivia Henson was educated at the private Dragon School in Oxford and after secondary education, gained a 2:1 degree in Hispanic Studies and Italian at Trinity College, Dublin. Although she keeps a low profile, it is known that Olivia Henson is a senior account manager at Belazu, which according to Tatler, is “an environmentally friendly B-corp which imports high-quality ingredients from across Europe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be interesting if Olivia Henson follows in the Princess of Wales’s footsteps by opting for an Alexander McQueen wedding gown. It is likely that she will opt for a traditional style when it comes to her bridal dress. When the eldest of Hugh Grosvenor’s sisters Lady Tamara (then Grosvenor) wed Edward Van Custsem in 2004, she chose Bruce Oldfield.