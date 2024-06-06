Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royal sources have reportedly responded to rumours that Kate Middleton won’t return to work.

The Princess of Wales is currently not taking part in royal duties as she continues to receive treatment following a cancer diagnosis. A Kensington Palace spokesman said that “The princess is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team.”

It was recently confirmed that the Princess of Wales will not be returning to public duties for the Colonel’s Review which takes place on 8 June, the weekend before Trooping the Colour. Lieutenant Colonel James Shaw, Brigade Major of the Household Division told the Irish Sun: “We totally understand and our thoughts and best wishes are with Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales.

“We are even more determined to make the Colonel’s Review the best yet for her. We are so proud to have The Princess of Wales as the Colonel of the Irish Guards.”

There has recently been a report in US Weekly that according to a source, “Kate’s team is ‘reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back,” and went on to say that “She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”

Royal sources have reportedly responded to rumours that Kate Middleton won’t return to work. Picture: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

However, according to Harper’s Bazaar, a royal source has told them that claim is unfair and untrue.” The source also told Harper’s Bazaar that “There is no information about Kate’s ‘return’ because the focus at this moment in time is 100% on her health - to suggest she won't return to her role is unfair and untrue.”

The source went on to say that “Conversations of that nature are just not being had. When the time is right, she will resume her work.” When the source was asked about the Princess of Wales’s health, “the source said she is ‘in good spirits,’ adding, “She is focused on her health and family.”

It has also recently been reported that sources close to Catherine, Princess of Wales, have told Vanity Fair that “the royal who is going through a course of preventive chemotherapy has ‘turned a corner’ with her treatment in recent weeks and is feeling a lot better.”