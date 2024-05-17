The Duke of Westminster (left) and Lady Charlotte Wellesley are top of 40 richest under 40 in The Sunday Times Rich List

A look at how much the Duke of Westminster and Lady Charlotte Wellesley are worth as they are featured in the Sunday Times Rich List 2024.

Although the Duke of Westminster has wedding plans on his mind as he prepares to marry Olivia Henson in the coming weeks, he and his family have been named as 15th in the Sunday Times Rich List 2024. In case you are wondering what they are worth, it is a cool £10.127bn. The Duke of Westminster is also the top of their 40 richest people under 40 in the UK.

The Times reported that the Duke of Westminster “inherited his title, and a vast global property empire, at the age of 25. Best known for their 300 acres of Mayfair and Belgravia, his family owns sites across 12 countries.” For many years the Duke of Westminster was known as Hughie, Britain’s most eligible bachelor, but his single days will soon be over.

The Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor is set to wed Olivia Henson on 7 June at Chester cathedral and are set to move there after they are married. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Prince George (the godson of the Duke of Westminster) are all set to attend.

For those of you who are curious about Olivia Henson, the future Duchess of Westminster, according to Tatler magazine, “she is a senior account manager at Belazu, an environmentally friendly B-corp which imports high-quality ingredients from across Europe.”

Olivia reportedly attended Marlborough College, the same school as Catherine, Princess of Wales and is believed to have also attended the Dragon School in Oxford, previous pupils include the actress Emma Watson. After dating for two years, the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson announced their engagement in April 2023.

A statement for the couple read: “The couple, who have been together for two years, recently became engaged at the Duke's family home at Eaton Hall in Cheshire.

"Members of both their families are absolutely delighted with the news.”

Who is Lady Charlotte Wellesley?

After the Duke of Westminster, Lady Charlotte Wellesley is second on the list for the 40 richest under 40. She has a fortune of £2.2 billion which comes from her marriage to Alejandro Santo Dominto, the Columbian-American brewing heir. £2.2 billion

Oxford-educated Lady Charlotte Wellesley was named the UK’s youngest female billionaire in the Sunday Times Rich List 2023. Lady Charlotte Wellesley is an aristocrat through and through, she is the great-great-granddaughter of the late German Emperor Wilhelm 11 and is the daughter of Princess Antonia of Prussia.