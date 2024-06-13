Ex-Manchester United star gives John Stones England injury update as Arsenal target 15-goal Serie A striker
Euro 2024 is due to kick off tomorrow - Germany will play against Scotland with a kick off time of 8pm GMT. Before then, however, there is still plenty of transfer business to discuss in the Premier League - what is circling the rumour mill today?
A former Manchester United goalkeeper has h=given some insight into the injury status of England star John Stones - meanwhile, Arsenal have made ‘contact’ with the agent of a highly-rated Serie A striker.
Dean Henderson gives injury update on John Stones for England
England have some major injury worries ahead of Euro 2024. One of the players whose condition they are sweating over is John Stones, who may not be fit to play in the Three Lions’ first game against Serbia. Despite this, his friend, Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson, claims that his issue is little more than a ‘sickness bug’.
When asked about the status of Stones, Henderson said [via Mail Online]: “He's just got a little sickness bug that the doctors on top of so hopefully we will see him on the grass in the next couple of days.”
Arsenal ‘make contact’ with agent of Victor Osimhen
Napoli star Victor Osimhen is one of the most coveted forwards in world football at the moment. A slew of high-profile clubs, such as Chelsea PSG and Manchester United have been interested in snapping up the Nigerian international - and Arsenal are among them.
According to a recent report from Italian outlet Tutto Napoli, Arsenal have made ‘contact’ with Osimhen’s agent. While there is nothing to suggest that the Gunners have submitted an official bid for the player, a move to Arsenal makes sense for Osimhen - the Gunners are in need of a new star striker in the summer and he has expressed a desire to play in the Premier League.