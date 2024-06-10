Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Natasha Archer has updated her LinkedIn profile to senior private executive assistant to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly promoted Natasha Archer to senior private executive at Kensington Palace. According to the Daily Mail “In a move that has been interpreted in Royal circles as a reward for her loyalty, Ms Archer has been appointed to the new role of senior private executive assistant to Kate and William.

Ms Archer, 36, updated her profile on the LinkedIn career website last week to reflect her upgraded status.”

Although the Daily Mail have reported that Natasha Archer has been promoted, according to her LinkedIn profile, she has been senior private executive assistant to the Prince and Princess of Wales since August 2022.

So who exactly is Natasha Archer?

Natasha Archer has worked closely with the Princess of Wales for over a decade and whilst she was recovering at The London Clinic in January following abdominal surgery, Natasha Archer was seen spotted leaving the hospital.

Over the years, Natasha Archer, who previously worked with the Princess of Wales as her PA and stylist, has been a key member of both her and the Prince of Wales’s team. After attending Uppingham School in Leicestershire, Natasha Archer gained a degree in Hispanic studies from King’s College in London.

Natasha Archer first worked as a personal assistant for Princes William and Harry at Kensington Palace, before she worked for the Princess of Wales. Natasha became the Princess of Wales stylist and was responsible for her looks when the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went on a tour of Australia.

A source at the time said that “Natasha’s main role is as a PA, but over the last few months she has assisted Kate as a style adviser.” Grazia reported in 2020 that the Princess of Wales, the then Duchess of Cambridge, has “well and truly settled into her role of future Queen-and it-s all with thanks to the influence and support of Natasha Archer, her much-loved stylist.”

Natasha Archer has updated her LinkedIn profile to senior private executive assistant to the Prince and Princess of Wales. The then PA and stylist to the the then Duchess of Cambridge, Natasha Archer was photographed carrying items of luggage as she arrived at Tezpur Airport in Assam, India, in 2016

Natasha Archer was appointed a Member of the Royal Victorian Order by Prince William at Buckingham Palace in 2019, and is married to royal photographer Chris Jackson. In 2017 the couple wed at Chateau Rigaud near Bordeaux and Chris shared a black and white photograph of their big day with the caption: “My Beautiful Wife #bestweekend.”

In December 2021, Natasha Archer welcomed her second child with photographer husband, Chris Jackson, the couple are parents to two boys and shared a photograph of them all earlier this year on holiday in Dubai.

After the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis via video message, he shared a photograph he had taken of the Princess shaping her hands into a heart symbol.

