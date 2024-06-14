Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prince William reportedly enjoyed a ‘secret trip’ to the pub with Carole Middleton last month.

The Daily Mail reported at the time that “While many men prefer a night out with their mates at the weekend, Prince William was spotted at a Norfolk pub on Saturday- with his mother-in-law.” It is believed that Carole Middleton stayed with her daughter, Prince William, and her grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during their Easter holidays.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has always been extremely close to both her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton. Photos published by US gossip website TMZ (not in the UK) in March of this year showed Carole Middleton driving her daughter around Windsor Castle.

When it comes to Carole Middleton’s relationship with Prince William, it would seem they have enjoyed a good relationship since he started dating her daughter. When the couple got engaged in 2010, the then Kate Middleton’s father Michael read out a statement outside their home near the Berkshire village of Bucklebury which read: “We all think he is wonderful and we are extremely fond of him. They make a lovely couple, they are great fun to be with, and we’ve had a lot of laughs together. We wish them every happiness for the future.”

When Kate Middleton got engaged to Prince William in 2010, her father Michael Middleton read out a statement on behalf of Carole Middleton and himself. Picture: Getty | AFP via Getty Images

Royal biographer Angela Levin told The Sun in 2021 that Carole Middleton had provided Prince William with a 'real sense of normality amid any chaos' She also said that “'[Carole] made him feel secure, comfortable and protected and he didn't have to worry about what he said or be responsible for her emotions.”

As well as being hands-on parents, Carole and Michael Middleton have also been hands-on grandparents and were the first family members to visit their daughter and Prince George when he was born at the Lindo Wing in London back in 2013. It is believed that less than 24 hours after returning from Kensington Palace after giving birth, the couple left to stay with the Middleton family at their home in Berkshire.

Prince William has always enjoyed a close relationship with Carole Middleton and many have seen her as a 'second mother' to him. Pictures: Getty | getty

Since the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis, it would seem that Carole Middleton has been an invaluable support not only to her daughter, but to Prince William and the whole family. A source told The Independent that “Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together with minimum fuss and maximum modesty.

“She's ferried and fetched George, Louis and Charlotte, taken them to school sports matches and given them endless support. She's been a real Mary Poppins-like figure.

“She's come to the rescue, provided reassurance, and has been a rock to Catherine and William as they come to terms with the news.”