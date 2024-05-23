Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The rain may nearly have dampened my spirits, but I am keen to visit Chelsea Flower Show 2025.

I was sensible enough to bring my umbrella to the Chelsea Flower Show 2024 (unlike Rishi outside Downing Street), but I did feel at times that the weather was seriously going to quell my excitement at looking at the gardens and displays. Luckily I remained determined for the rain not to literally dampen my spirits, and stayed at the show for several hours.

I love flowers, particularly when they are in pink and purple, so whenever I saw pops of these colours, I quickly made my way to the displays. I have long been an admirer of David Austin, breeders of the most exquisite English roses imaginable. My favourite roses had to be the ‘Penelope Lively,’ an English Shrub Rose in mid pink colour and William Lobb Old Rose, characterised as a very large shrub in magenta.

I am a huge admirer of David Austin roses, particularly when they come in pink and purple

In the tent I made sure I cast my eye over the South African floral exhibit, which won gold. The team was led by Leon Kluge, winner of the last two gold medals, Keith Kirsten, Michael Lutzeyer and Marinda Nel, past Chairman of the Botanical Society and project manager. Leon Kluge was clearly delighted with the gold medal, the exhibit also won ‘Best exhibit’ in the Great Pavilion’ and also' The Best New Design’ award at the show.

The magnificent South African floral exhibit, which won gold.

Another garden that I was drawn to was the St James’s Piccadilly: Imagine the World to be Different' garden that according to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, “pays homage to the revitalising influence of urban green spaces, symbolising a message of hope and recovery while igniting the imagination of future generations to envision a different world.” It was designed as “a sanctuary for urban dwellers and city wildlife,” and if it wasn’t for the crowds of people there, I could have imagined myself whiling away the hours just gazing at it (if the rain hadn’t been pouring down).

Although the Chelsea Flower Show is of course about the gardens and flowers on display, I equally enjoyed looking at the garden accessories and incredible sculptures. Companies that stood out (in my opinion) were Helen Sinclair Sculpture Culture, Rupert Till and Brian Alabaster.

How to get tickets for Chelsea Flower Show 2025

Before you get worried about the dates for 2025, fear not as the Chelsea Flower Show takes place in the same week every year, so will run next year from Tuesday, May 20 to Saturday, May 24

If you are a member of the RHS, you normally can get hold of tickets a week before the public. Tickets for the show are normally available in September the year before, so it won’t be long before you can grab some.

You can buy tickets on the RHS website and members only days usually take place during the first two days of the show. Tickets for the Chelsea Flower Show 2024 which ends this Saturday, are sold out.

How much does it cost to become a member of the RHS?