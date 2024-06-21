Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It seems that even the Buckingham Palace military band have been caught up in Swiftie fever and their performance has gone viral on social media.

In case you missed it, in honour of Taylor Swift, the Buckingham Palace military band performed a rendition of Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off and titled it Changing of the Guard (Taylor’s Version.) A video of their performance was shared on The Royal Family’s X account along with the caption: “Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin.”

In case you didn’t know, Taylor Swift is performing at London’s Wembley Arena not only tonight, but on Saturday and Sunday before she is back for another five dates in August.

So, what has this all got to do with Prince William? Well, it is his 42nd birthday today and he is a Swiftie, so perhaps he will be a guest of honour at Wembley tonight? He has spoken about the experience of meeting Taylor Swift in 2013 when he was pulled up on stage to sing Livin’ On A Prayer with both Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor at a charity fundraiser.

On the Apple Fitness+Time To Walk series in 2021, Prince William said: “Beneath my black tie, there was a lot of sweating gone on. I felt like a swan, where I was trying to keep myself composed on the outside, but inside the little legs are padding fast.”

Could Prince William be celebrating his 42nd birthday by watching Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium tonight? | getty

Taylor Swift also mentioned Prince William in 2014 on The Graham Norton Show and said: “He just looks at me and is like, ‘You gotta go with me, you gotta go with me; and I was like, ‘All right.’ And we got up there (on stage) and started singing Livin’ on a Prayer. Like, I died.”

Is Prince William the only Royal Swiftie?