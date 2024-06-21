Is Prince William a Swiftie and could he be attending Taylor Swift Eras tour at London’s Wembley Stadium?
and live on Freeview channel 276
In case you missed it, in honour of Taylor Swift, the Buckingham Palace military band performed a rendition of Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off and titled it Changing of the Guard (Taylor’s Version.) A video of their performance was shared on The Royal Family’s X account along with the caption: “Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin.”
In case you didn’t know, Taylor Swift is performing at London’s Wembley Arena not only tonight, but on Saturday and Sunday before she is back for another five dates in August.
So, what has this all got to do with Prince William? Well, it is his 42nd birthday today and he is a Swiftie, so perhaps he will be a guest of honour at Wembley tonight? He has spoken about the experience of meeting Taylor Swift in 2013 when he was pulled up on stage to sing Livin’ On A Prayer with both Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor at a charity fundraiser.
On the Apple Fitness+Time To Walk series in 2021, Prince William said: “Beneath my black tie, there was a lot of sweating gone on. I felt like a swan, where I was trying to keep myself composed on the outside, but inside the little legs are padding fast.”
Taylor Swift also mentioned Prince William in 2014 on The Graham Norton Show and said: “He just looks at me and is like, ‘You gotta go with me, you gotta go with me; and I was like, ‘All right.’ And we got up there (on stage) and started singing Livin’ on a Prayer. Like, I died.”
Is Prince William the only Royal Swiftie?
No! Prince William’s sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is also a Swiftie and attended her Eras tour performance at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in August last year. Meghan was seen jumping out of her chair at the concert to sing along to ‘You Belong with Me.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.