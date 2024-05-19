Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary today.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary, the couple married on 19 May, 2018, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently returned to their Montecito home after three nonstop days in Nigeria

A statement for the couple recently said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded their unforgettable trip to Nigeria with a cultural reception in Lagos and a polo match fundraiser to Nigeria: Unconquered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After such a busy few days, Prince Harry and wife Meghan are set to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary quietly. In the past, the couple have exchanged personal and romantic gifts for one another and are likely to continue the tradition.

In 2020, a source told People magazine that Meghan and Harry “love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts. The first anniversary was paper, and Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed for him.” The source went on to say, “This year, they both gave each other gifts based on ‘cotton.’ Undoubtedly it was a very creative and romantic gesture as all their gifts are to one another.”

When it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s sixth wedding anniversary, it will be interesting if they decide to exchange iron gifts as that is the traditional gift for the sixth wedding anniversary. According to Brides, Iron “symbolises strength, confidence in your life, and the ‘ironclad’ life you’ve built together.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a busy month ahead when it comes to celebrations. As well as their anniversary, their daughter Princess Lilibet turns three on 4 June. The couple’s friend Misan Harriman celebrated her second birthday by sharing the iconic shot he took of the princess for her first birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad