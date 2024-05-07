Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prince Harry has landed back in the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but is without his wife Meghan Markle or their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. It has been reported that Prince Harry is not to meet the King during his visit.

Prince Harry is expected to give a speech at a thanksgiving ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Invictus Games which is taking place in St Paul’s Cathedral tomorrow (8 May). It has been reported that Prince Harry will be spending the night at a London hotel, and possible places he could be staying at include The Goring, Claridge’s and The Connaught. Top of the list when it comes to hotels has to be The Goring where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed in 2020 when they reportedly held a farewell lunch for their staff before leaving their roles as senior working royals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Goring is located close to Buckingham Palace, and is the hotel that Catherine, Princess of Wales stayed at the night before her wedding to Prince William.

The most suitable suite for Prince Harry at The Goring is the aptly named The Royal Suite, which is considered one of the most prestigious suites in London. Featuring two bedrooms, a sitting room, dining room and balcony overlooking The Goring Gardens, Prince Harry will have everything he could want and more.

With The Royal Suite, guests are treated to a footman waiting to unpack your luggage. There is also a life-size portrait of Her Majesty Queen Victoria located in the double shower of the master bathroom. However, before you get worried about the location, it is protected by aircraft safety glass.

Another London hotel Prince Harry could be staying at is Claridge’s, a favourite of celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Sandler. Their penthouse was six years in the making and features DamienHirst paintings, four bedrooms, a private gym and a bathroom with Baccarat crystal taps. It reportedly costs £60,000 per night….

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the view from the sitting room at Claridge's penthouse suite