Hollywood star Adam Sandler spotted slumped outside five-star hotel in London
Adam Sandler has been spotted slumped on the pavement outside five-star Claridge's hotel in Mayfair.
The A-list actor was seen scrolling his phone yesterday (2 April). The star was wearing his signature basketball shorts and a North Face puffer jacket on top of a hoodie.
Sandler was spotted in central London earlier this week with wife Jackie, who shares two daughters with.
Corin Richards, 26, who works nearby, was "excited" to see Sandler because he's a big fan of Happy Gilmore and Grown Ups. Corin said: "He was sat on the floor chilling, and had his phone out and a couple of security guards either side of him. He looked pretty chilled.
""Celebrities do stay in Claridge's - so working in Mayfair, I walk past celebrities quite a lot. I don't know that he was staying at the hotel, but it feels pretty likely.
"I'm a big fan of Adam Sandler, so it was really cool. I was excited to see him."
Last month, Sandler was also seen at Stamford Bridge, cheering on Chelsea FC in a match against Newcastle United. US stars have had a bigger presence at British football games in recent years, with Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney co-owning Wrexham, Creed star Michael B Jordan becoming a minority stakeholder in AFC Bournemouth and NFL star Tom Brady investing in Birmingham City.
Sandler first rose to fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, before launching a successful film career with top hits including Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer and You Don’t Mess With The Zohan. Known for his slapstick comedy, Sandler has also excelled in dramatic roles in films including Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems.
