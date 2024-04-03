Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adam Sandler has been spotted slumped on the pavement outside five-star Claridge's hotel in Mayfair.

The A-list actor was seen scrolling his phone yesterday (2 April). The star was wearing his signature basketball shorts and a North Face puffer jacket on top of a hoodie.

Sandler was spotted in central London earlier this week with wife Jackie, who shares two daughters with.

Corin Richards, 26, who works nearby, was "excited" to see Sandler because he's a big fan of Happy Gilmore and Grown Ups. Corin said: "He was sat on the floor chilling, and had his phone out and a couple of security guards either side of him. He looked pretty chilled.

""Celebrities do stay in Claridge's - so working in Mayfair, I walk past celebrities quite a lot. I don't know that he was staying at the hotel, but it feels pretty likely.

"I'm a big fan of Adam Sandler, so it was really cool. I was excited to see him."

Last month, Sandler was also seen at Stamford Bridge, cheering on Chelsea FC in a match against Newcastle United. US stars have had a bigger presence at British football games in recent years, with Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney co-owning Wrexham, Creed star Michael B Jordan becoming a minority stakeholder in AFC Bournemouth and NFL star Tom Brady investing in Birmingham City.