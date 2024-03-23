Happy Gilmore 2 | Shooter McGavin actor reveals he’s read Adam Sandler’s first draft of golfing comedy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Longtime fans of Adam Sandler who have followed the actor's career since his appearance on “Saturday Night Live” are rejoicing over the news that one of the polarizing entertainer’s cult classics is about to be given a long-awaited sequel.

According to a radio interview with Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan earlier this week, Christopher McDonald, who played the villainous Shooter McGavin in the 1996 film, revealed that he had read the first draft penned by Sandler and that there are plans for the production to go ahead.

“I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,'” McDonald said. “I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that,’ and he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2.”

“Maybe you should cut that out [of this audio] because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!”

Given the news of a first draft and no information on IMDB regarding whether the film is in production, there has been no official release date, but the news is a positive sign for fans of the film, which also starred the late Carl Weathers, “Modern Family” actress Julie Bowen and a cameo from the late Norm McDonald - a fellow “SNL” alumnus alongside Sandler.

What is “Happy Gilmore” about?

"Happy Gilmore" is a sports comedy film released in 1996, directed by Dennis Dugan and starring Adam Sandler in the title role. The movie revolves around Happy Gilmore, a failed ice hockey player known for his powerful slap shot but lacking in skating skills and finesse. After his grandmother's house is repossessed because of unpaid taxes, Happy discovers an unexpected talent for golf, specifically his ability to drive the ball over long distances with his unconventional hockey-style swing.

Seeing an opportunity to save his grandmother's house, Happy decides to join the professional golf tour, aiming to win enough prize money to buy the house back. His unorthodox methods and hot-headed temperament bring a new level of excitement to the staid golf tour, attracting new fans but also clashing with traditional golf etiquette and the disdain of the golf establishment, particularly the tour's top player, Shooter McGavin.

How successful was “Happy Gimore” with critics and at the box office?

"Happy Gilmore" received mixed reviews from critics upon its release, but it was a commercial success and has since become a cult classic, particularly among fans of sports comedies and Adam Sandler's early work. The film's unique blend of sports action, slapstick humour, and heart endeared it to a broad audience, despite some critics taking issue with its lowbrow humour and Sandler's characteristically over-the-top performance.

At the box office, "Happy Gilmore" was a hit, grossing over $41 million worldwide against a relatively modest budget. This financial success helped solidify Adam Sandler's status as a bankable comedy star and paved the way for his prolific career in the years that followed.

The film's legacy has endured over the years, with "Happy Gilmore" often cited as one of Sandler's best and most iconic roles.

Where can I watch the original “Happy Gilmore” online?