Hollywood actor M Emmet Walsh has died at the age of 88.

Walsh died on Tuesday, March 19 at Kerbs Memorial Hospital in St Albans, Vermont. It came after he suffered from a cardiac arrest, his manager has confirmed. The actor had an illustrious career, both on the silver and small screens. Throughout his career, which spanned six decades, he started in 115 films, as well as 250 television programmes.

M Emmet Walsh, who starred in huge Hollywood hits such as Blade Runner and Knives Out, has died at the age of 88. (Credit: Getty Images)

His most notable film roles include Harrison Ford's boss in the 1982 sci-fi classic Blade Runner. He also starred in 1984's Blood Simple, a role for which he won the first ever Film Independent spirit Award for Best Male Lead.

Walsh was also known to audiences for his turn in My Best Friend's Wedding in 1997, in which he played the father of Dermot Mulanay's character, Michael. He continued working into his later years. He was known to modern audiences as Mr Proofroc, the elderly security guard, in the smash-hit mystery-comedy Knives Out alongside Daniel Craig.

As for his TV credits, Walsh turned his talents to everything from dramas to comedy and even voice acting. He recently starred in the acclaimed comedy-drama The Righteous Gemstones, as well as appearing in series such as Sneaky Pete, Frasier and animated kids' TV hit Pound Puppies.