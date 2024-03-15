Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish singer-songwriter Angela McCluskey has died at the age of 64.

McCluskey was a member of the folk-rock group Wild Colonials, as well as working extensively with French electronic group Télépopmusik. Her music was used in TV shows such as Grey's Anatomy.

Her death was confirmed via a post on her Instagram page: "We are devastated to tell you that our beloved Angela McCluskey has left us to be with her fellow angels. Never did anyone live life more fully, love more generously, sing more….well, just….more. Angela sang just as she breathed. Her life was a song, and she was music.

"She will be missed more than any of us can say, but our love for her and her love for her beloved Paul, her siblings Gerard, Alan and Muriel, and all her family and friends will live forever. Please light a candle for our darling." The Glasgow-born artist moved to California in 1993, where she would form the Wild Colonials and produce albums including 'Fruit of Life' and 'This Can't Be Life'. Her biggest UK hit came in a collaboration with Télépopmusik. 'Breathe', released in 2003, charted in the UK Top 50.

Tributes have come through from admirers of McCluskey's work, including Garbage lead singer and Scottish-born Shirley Manson, who said: "Darling... I'm broken hearted. A Scottish treasure. A world class talent. A wildly irreverent, generous, loving soul who practised kindness at all times in all the dark places. I Love you. My sincere condolences to everyone who loves you. Especially to your handsome prince Paul."