Musician Eric Carmen has died at the age of 74, his wife Amy has confirmed.

The announcement was made via a post on the singer's official website, however no cause of death was given for the American singer. The post read: “It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen. Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know that, for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss.”

Carmen was known to millions for his hits including 1975's All By Myself, which would go on to be covered by music stars such as Celine Dion in 1996. Carmen's original single sold more than 1m records in the US.

His other hits include Hungry Eyes, which was memorably used in the 1987 film Dirty Dancing, as well as Never Gonna Fall In Love Again and She Did It. Carmen was also the frontman of 1970s rock band Raspberries.

Carmen remained frontman of the beloved band during their initial run from 1970 until 1975, and again during a reunion in 2004 to 2005. The band gained a resurgence in popularity after their song Go All The Way was featured on the soundtrack to the 2014 Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy.

Tributes have been paid to Carmen, with US singer John Eddie saying in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "Sad to hear that Eric Carmen has passed away. The Raspberries were one of my favorite bands. I bought their first album with the scratch and sniff sticker because Go All The Way is a perfect rock n roll single."

Carmen's former manager David Spero told Deadline: “I just heard the news that my lifelong friend and former client, Eric Carmen has passed away. His talents were world renowned and his legacy as a songwriter is known throughout the industry. His songs were done by everyone from Celine Dion to Hank Williams Jr. He will be missed. RIP Eric!”