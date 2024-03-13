Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Chase Malone, the husband of Shameless actress Tina Malone has died aged 42. The 61-year-old soap star announced the death of her husband of 14 years on social media on Wednesday (March 13).

The actress wrote on X: "It’s with total heartbreak I write this my husband Paul chase Malone passed away this morning we are totally devastated." The cause of death is still unknown."

Tina, who is also known for her role in Brookside, married Paul in 2010, but the two announced their separation in 2019 after 11 years together. However, they reconciled their marriage in February 2020. The star said their relationship was back to normal and said their "love never went away".

The former Celebrity Big Brother housemate shared one daughter with Paul called Flame, who Tina gave birth to when she was 50 years ago. Talking to Closer magazine a few years ago, Tina said she realised that the problems in her marriage stemmed from depression and recognising it was better to "pull together rather than fall apart" ended up saving her relationship with Paul.

Tina continued: "The love never went away, we're working on things now, our problems were compounded by depression but I learned that in tough times you have to pull together and not apart."

