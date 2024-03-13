British couple die on Caribbean island of Carriacou as police launch probe into mysterious deaths
Police in the Caribbean are probing the mysterious death of a British couple who were found on a beach, according to local media. The unnamed couple had been on holiday on the island of Carriacou when they died.
They were found on Paradise Beach in L'Esterre, with the man, 76, being pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman, 77, was transferred to the Princess Royal hospital where she passed away.
The death are being described as unexplained, with police awaiting results of an autopsy as an investigation is launched. Local outlet Loop News was told by police officials that officers are working with the theory that it was an apparent drowning.
The British couple are the third and fourth people to have died in Grenada since the start of the year. US couple, Ralph Hendy and Kathleen Brandel, were presumed dead after their yacht was hijacked by prison escapees in February.
While neither of their bodies were found by authorities, it is believed that they were thrown overboard when the three escapees boarded the catamaran. Trevon Robertson, 23, Atiba Stanislaus, 25, and Ron Mitchell, 30, have been arrested and charged in connection with the couple's death.
