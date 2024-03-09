Stefanie Smith, aged 41, pictured with her children Coen, age 18, and Macee, 16, died unexpectedly on a flight on the way back home from holiday. Photo by GoFundMe/Kristi Spratt.

A mum had enjoyed a five-star Caribbean holiday with her boyfriend before she died unexpectedly on her return flight home.

Stefanie Smith, aged 41, and her partner, who has asked not to be named in media reports, had spent five nights in Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic with their friends Maria Yannotti, age 36, and Clay Sharpe, 43, at the all-inclusive Iberostar Grand Bavaro before tragedy struck as they travelled home.

Smith is reported to have suddenly began convulsing minutes in to the American Airlines flight from the Dominican Republic to North Carolina, United States, and was declared dead after the plane diverted to Turks and Caicos.

Yannotti said: "Her boyfriend said she was sitting in the seat beside him and he looked over at her, her head was kind of tilted back in her seat, her eyes were kind of rolled in the back and he said he just thought she was making fun of him, like they normally do, just joking around. Then she started convulsing," as reported in The Mirror.

Smith's shocked and grieving family are still waiting for the results of a private autopsy to see what caused her untimely death. X-ray technician from Danville, Indiana, had no obvious pre-existing medical issues. Her friends are reported to have said that she was "the picture of health" throughout their holiday, and made use of the hotel gym as well as going for runs along the beach.

"Stefanie was a ball of energy and personality. She was so much fun to be around. She could make anyone smile," Yannotti told the Mail Online. "What's happened is just devastating for everyone. We don't know if it was just a freak accident or something more. Until we get the autopsy back it's just a complete mystery."

'Our hearts are broken'

Smith and her partner, who has asked not to be named, travelled to Punta Cana on Friday February 23, meeting up with Sharpe and Yannotti in Miami. Their return flight home was on Wednesday February 28. None of the group complained about feeling unwell at any stage throughout the trip.

At 6:12pm local time air traffic controllers in the Turks and Caicos asked first responders to meet American Airlines Flight 2790, which was diverting to Providenciales International Airport due to the medical emergency on board. A doctor and nurse who were also passengers on the plane administered CPR to Smith.

She was then rushed to the Cheshire Hall Medical Centre on the island where she was declared dead upon arrival. Her cause of death was not immediately determined and the investigation is ongoing, according to authorities in Turks and Caicos.

Smith's family have said they are planning to send their own doctor to the Caribbean to conduct an autopsy before her body is brought back to the US for a funeral. She leaves behind two teenage children; Coen, age 18, and Macee, 16.

Her sister-in-law Stephanie Quinn said she was the only girl out of five siblings and was a mother to two "beautiful children with big hearts and straight A's". She added: "We are in disbelief and our hearts are broken."

A GoFundMe appeal has been set up to help raise money for Coen and Macee. Kristi Spratt, who set up the page, wrote: "Stefanie was a daughter, sister, best friend, and an amazing mother of two beautiful children. The love she shared with Coen and Macee cannot be measured or described in words. Also, her endless love for her family, friends, and community will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

"In lieu of flowers, we would like to raise money for Stefanie’s children to help them through this tragic time and their future endeavors. It is during these times of unexpected sadness and loss when we can come together to help one another make it through. All proceeds from this fundraiser with go to Coen and Macee Smith.

"Stefanie will be so deeply missed by every single person who knew her, and we pray that the memory of her kind soul will live on forever. Please keep the family in your prayers during this devastating time."

Donations have been received from many people, including from passengers who were onboard the flight. "I didn't know Stefanie but I was in the row in front of her,' wrote Erika Remillard-Hagen. "When I was 41 my own two children were the same age hers are. My heart breaks for her family." Another passenger, Kristi Neitzke, said: "I was on the flight and am thinking about and praying for her children and all friends and family during this difficult time."